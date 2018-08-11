Jammu admin calls for mass awareness about Govt schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday called for mass awareness about the state as well as centrally sponsored schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official, Kumar was reviewing progress on health infrastructure projects and patient care service scenario in the hospitals of Jammu district here at a meeting.
Reviewing scheme wise projects, the DC asked the authorities responsible for maintaining and bringing up new infrastructure in the hospitals to priortise the works as per their utility. He stressed on adhering to quality parameters both in the execution of civil works and installation of equipment and machinery for healthcare.
The DDC reviewed the preparedness for implementation of ‘Ayushman Bharat scheme’ which is being shortly launched in the state. He directed the concerned agencies to speed up preliminary work for the timely launch of the scheme.
‘Ayushman Bharat’ is National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Mission will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes - Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).
Later, the DDC chaired a meeting to take stock of achievements under ‘Beti Bachao Beto Padhao’ scheme. He instructed the concerned officers and connected departments to collaborate with each other to ensure that objectives of the scheme are realized to the fullest.
He also directed the officers to launch a mega campaign at block and district levels to spread awareness about various schemes for women empowerment and their well being.
The DDC stressed on strengthening of District level linkages with Panchayats, Anganwadi Centres, and PHCs and organizing more and more camps, workshops for public and functionaries of different departments to sensitize and train them on the issue of Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and value of girl child & her education.
The DDC stressed on organizing large-scale awareness programmes across the length and breadth of the district to have maximum impact.
He said publicity material in form of brochures/ handouts/ posters/ short audio & video clips and short videos for Whatsapp along with few edutainment films will be of great help in this regard. He further called for identifying and felicitating meritorious girls across different walks of life to encourage their counterparts.
He stressed on encouraging the parents to celebrate the birth of girl child as Beti Janmotsava.
He also impressed upon the concerned officers to organize athletic meet for girls and also celebrate Laadli diwas at anganwadi, block as well as district level.