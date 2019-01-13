Jammu & Kashmir Angel Network, Venture Capital Network on anvil

JKEDI, Bari Brahmna Industrial Association discuss JK Startup Policy
Jammu, Jan 12:
In an ongoing endeavor to promote innovation-based startups in the State of Jammu & Kashmir under the J&K Startup Policy - 2018, the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday held a meeting with Bari Brahmna Industrial Association (BBIA) here.
The meeting was attended by Dr. M.I Parray, Director JKEDI, Tufail Mattoo, Executive Director JKEDI, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan, Chief Faculty JKEDI, Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA, Suresh Mahajan, Senior Vice-President BBIA, Vivek Singhal, Secretary BBIA, Ritesh Mahajan, Secretary Association of Industries, Samba and other industrialists including Mr. Anil Suri. Besides, other officials of JKEDI were also present in the meeting.
The meeting was conducted to provide a detailed insight about the J&K Startup Policy and the incentives/benefits available to the registered Startups offered under the policy by the Government of J&K. A threadbare discussion was conducted with respect to various aspects of the Startup Policy like Incubation Facilities, Assistance for Product Research & Development/Marketing/Publicity, Funding Facilities, Energy Assistance, Tax Benefits as well as Infrastructure Support and the importance of having a synergic relationship between JKEDI and industrial fraternity of J&K to create the first of its kind investors network namely Jammu & Kashmir Angel Network (JKAN) and Jammu and Kashmir Venture Capital Network (JKVCN).
During the meeting it was resolved that there is an urgent need to facilitate creation of innovation-based Startups in the State which in today’s world are considered as the drivers of economic and social solidity.
JKEDI has been designated as State Nodal Agency for the implementation of the J&K Startup Policy-2018 which was rolled out in September 2018 by the Government of J&K. The meeting was one among the various endeavors taken up by the Institute for the successful and effective implementation of the policy.