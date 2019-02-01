Jamkash unveils Big New WagonR

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, January 30:
Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. launched the 3rd generation WagonR.
Chief Guest of the occasion President J&K Bank Rakesh Gandotra unveiled the car in presence of Managing Director Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. Irfan Ahmad along with Cluster Head Bashir Ahmad Sandroo, Branch Head J&K Bank Residency Road Syed Jameel Qadri, Head Business Acquisition Aijaz ul Qayoom, Adv Head J&K Bank Residency Road Raja Imtiyaz Ahmad.
All top Management of Jamkash Vehicleades Group and large gathering of respected customers and auto lovers were also present on the occasion. Presenting Big New WagonR to customers Irfan Ahmad said, “We are delighted to present the latest generation of one of our most successful models – Over the years WagonR has become the choice of more than 2.2 million families. We are confident that the New WagonR with its all new robust design, dynamically crafted and spacious interiors, Smart Play Studio, strong Heartect Platform and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology will become the choice of many more Kashmiri families.”
The Big New WagonR is engineered and built on 5th generation HEARTECT platform. The platform increases safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and assures stability. Use of 40% high tensile steel provides better strength, safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance.
In addition to the well proven 1.0 L engine, the Big New WagonR comes with a stronger heart of 1.2 L engine that delivers powerful performance.
The Big New WagonR offers excellentfuel efficiency for both the engine options: 21.5 km/l for 1.2L variant and 22.5 km/l for 1.0 L variant, which is nearly 10% higher than the outgoing model.