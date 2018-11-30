About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jamkash launches next gen Ertiga

Published at November 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, November 29:

 In its latest drive to enrich the lifestyle of the ever evolving young Indian customers, Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd, unveiled the stylish next gen Ertiga. It comes with aspirational exterior design and plush dual tone interiors.
Bashir Ahmad Sandroo Cluster Head JK Bank SGR1 was the chief guest on the occasion, Advance Head JK Bank Residency Road Raja Imtiyaz Khan, Irfan Ahmad MD Jamkash Vehicleades Group and Aawan Ahmad CEO Jamkash Vehicleades Group were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Aawan (CEO) said that Ertiga – A new K15 Petrol engine now powers the next gen Ertiga with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. Complementing the new engine is the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with a Lithium ion battery, which offers best-in-class fuel efficiency.
“The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is conceptualised on Suzuki’s acclaimed 5th generation Heartect platform. Built afresh, it uses high tensile steel that ensures stronger, safer and sturdier structurewith effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy. The next gen Ertiga is compliant for frontal offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection regulations.”

