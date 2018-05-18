Jamiat welcomes ceasefire announcement, pitches for resolution of K-issue

Spl CorrespondentNew Delhi:
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (M) Thursday welcomed the Government of India’s (GOI’s)announcement of “halting” army operation (partially) in the trouble-torn Jammu &Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan.
Urging the GOI to find a durable solution of the Kashmir issue, Jamiat has also appealed to all the stakeholders for extending their sincere cooperation in the establishment of peace in the region.
In a statement, Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said the people of Kashmir are “tired of continued bloodletting in the region and hence nothing could be dearer and more precious than the prevalence of peace for them.” The holy month of Ramadan is the best occasion to achieve this objective as this month is a harbinger of goodwill and peace in its all means he said and urged the “people for lending cooperation to the weaker and poor sections of society.”
“Expressing his optimism that the Army Chief of India will observe ceasefire sincerely and honestly appealed to Kashmiri people that they should extend their full support and cooperation in the restoration of peace and normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir and they should thwart the design of violent forces,” Maulana Madani said.
Reiterating Jamiat’s stand that “use of violence on any part in the past has failed to produce any positive result,” Jamiat leader said it is urgently needed to make efforts for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. He also exhorted the Government of India “to take further initiative for finding a permanent and durable solution to the Kashmir issue.”