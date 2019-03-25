Jamiat condemns ban on JKLF, Jamaat

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Jamiat-e-Hamdani Chief Patron Moulana Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani Sunday condemned the ban imposed by Government of India (GoI) on two of Kashmir top political parties – Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir.

Terming the decision has highly unfortunate, Hamdani said how could GoI justify the ban ahead of the general elections when both the political parties continued to work in Kashmir for the past four and a half years of rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jamiat-e-Hamdani chief spokesman Ghulam Muhammad Saqi called for immediate release of the JKLF chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Saqi said the health of Malik was already deteriorating and his incarceration would further damage his health.