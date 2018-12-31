Jamia Masjid’s desecration handiwork of Indian agencies: UJC

Cautions people over such activities in Kashmir
Srinagar:
United Jehad Council (UJC) on Sunday said that ISIS wasn’t existing in Jammu and Kashmir—alleging that the “attempt to violate sanctity of pulpit at Jamia Masjid Srinagar was the handiwork of Indian agencies.”
In an emailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, the UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, said that “ISIS doesn’t exist in Jammu and Kashmir and people are already aware of the fact that Indian agencies are using the name of ISIS to defame and divide the pro-freedom struggle in the state.”
The spokesperson said that Muslim Ummah has seen the actions of ISIS in Syira, Libia and Afghanistan—where Muslims are butchered at the instance of western powers. “Historical Jamia Masjid Srinagar is not only the centre of Islamic preaching but also the centre of resistance struggle from 1931 onwards,” UJC said. The UJC has appealed people to keep a vigil over such elements and play their role in exposing them. “Desecration of historic Jamia Masjid at the hands of these agents is unacceptable and highly condemnable and such acts can’t weaken the resistance struggle in Kashmir.”