Jamia Masjid: Searching for Solace and Serenity in Srinagar

May 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

During the holy month of Ramadan, Arshid Hussain Najmi, 66, always makes sure to reach the Jamia Masjid Srinagar before Dhur prayers.

He is performing this practise for the past 40 years.

Najmi not only prays but also preaches at Jamia Masjid.

Soon after finishing his prayers, Najimi, donning a white Khan suit and a skull cap, with a salty beard, sits in the lush green lawns of the Masjid surrounded by people and talks about the glorious days of Islam.

“People call me Tableegi. I preach Islam. I make people aware about the life of our Prophet (PBUH). It is my way to spend time in Ramadan in Jamia,” he says.

Najmi says it was Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq who encouraged him to visit Jamia and use his orator skills to influence people toward Islam.

“Since then I am a regular. I come here at Dhur prayers and stay till Asr prayers. I have grown old in this Masjid. Everybody knows that in Ramadan I will be here only,” he says.

However, Najmi is not the only person who prefers to spend most of his time in Jamia during Ramadan.

People from different areas visit Jamia in this month to pray, rest and above all to find inner peace.

Soon after the Dhur prayers, Jamia turns into a societal hub.

Friends and family members sit together in the lawn and deliberate on whatever topic is on their minds and spend their free time.

Sajad Ladoo, 36, says he is a regular to Jamia during Ramadan.

“I started coming here since 2000. It has been 19 years now. I adore this place,” he says.

Sajad, who hails from Rainawari, says he finds solace in Jamia.

“I find peace here. There is something about this Masjid that gives me serenity,” he says. “You for some time forget worldly affairs and just become yourself.”

Sitting just a few metres from Sajad, a group of four elderly men, were recalling their youthful days.

“Time has changed. In our days, one person used to feed an entire family and today even if everyone is earning, still it doesn’t suffice,” they were reflecting.

Like Sajad, they too have been frequent visitors to Jamia during Ramadan.

Zaffarullah Radda, a retired government official, says there is no better place than Jamia to perform congregational prayers during Ramadan.

“This place is a symbol of unity. We often sit here with strangers and start conversations. Life is all about sharing each other’s thoughts and learning from it,” Radda says.

However, spending afternoons in Jamia is not only about debates and discussions.

Many devotees engage in recitation of Quran while others simply prefer a siesta.

Situated at Nowhatta in the middle of Srinagar downtown, Jamia Masjid was built by Sultan Sikandar in 1400 AD under the order by Mir Muhammad Hamadani, the son of Shah Hamdan.

Later, the son of Sultan Sikandar, Zain-ul-Abidin got the Masjid extended.

The attractions of the Masjid include beautiful Indo-Saracenic architecture, a magnificent courtyard and 370 wooden pillars.

There is a perfectly square garden in the middle and the Masjid is surrounded by wide lanes on all the four sides.

Jamia has a capacity to accommodate more than 33,333 people offering prayer at a time.

However, during bigger religious gathering, the Masjid and its surroundings have a capacity to accommodate about 100,000 people.

Even though, many families have shifted to other places from the vicinity of Nowhatta, they do not miss visiting the place in Ramadan to offer prayers here.

Abdul Qadir comes all the way from Eidgah to spend some quality time in the Masjid.

“I have grown up here. I have fond memories of this place. As a child I used to take a bath near the fountains,” Qadir says. “How can I miss visiting this place in Ramadan.”

Women sitting separately on the left side of the Masjid are seen busy in their own affairs, some keeping an eye on their children playing near the fountain located in the middle of the garden, others offer prayers.

Shafiqa Bano, who hails from Safa Kadal, doesn’t remember for how long she has been visiting the place and says, “It has been a life time.”

“My father used to bring me here in his lap,” Shafiqa recalls.

She says in her life time it has been hardly a day when she missed paying a visit to the place.

“I don’t only visit here during Ramadan but in other months also. I make sure to at least pray onetime in a day here,” Shafiqa says.

Jamia Masjid is not only the biggest religious centre of Kashmir but its pulpit has always represented the political aspirations of Kashmiris as well.

Every Friday, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head priest of Kashmir, devotes time to talk about Kashmir issue and aspires for its peaceful resolution as per the wishes and aspirations of its people.

By the Iftar time, children from the locality throng the Masjid to get their hands on the dates and the basil seed drinks, the most preferred fruit and drink to break the fast.

The magnificent Masjid was damaged thrice by fire.

The latest restoration work was carried out under the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh.

However, despite odds the Masjid still stands tall, holding rich stories of Kashmir within its walls and calling Muslims to pray five times a day.