Jamia Masjid incident: KEA calls for collective strategy against 'nefarious designs'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Condemning the Jamia Masjid pulpit incident, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) on Tuesday called for a “collective strategy to foil such nefarious designs”.
In a statement, KEA condemned the attempts of several masked youth to desecrate the historic mosque in Nowhatta area of Downtown Srinagar.
KEA spokesman said Jamia Masjid is the pride of Ummah in general and Kashmir in particular and that its desecration wouldn’t be tolerated.
He appealed to the political leadership and the civil society to rise to the occasion.
“There’s a need to come up with a collective strategy to foil such nefarious designs that are aimed at maligning the just cause,” the spokesman said.