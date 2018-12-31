Jamia Masjid fountainhead of JK’s religious, political aspirations: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 30:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday said the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar was the fountainhead of religious and political aspirations.
Expressed his shock over the attempt of some “hooligans” to violate the sanctity of the pulpit of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the Mirwaiz took to the micro blogging social networking site Twitter saying, “Jama Masjid is the fountainhead of both the religious identity and the political aspirations of the people of J&K, engaged in the struggle for Right to Self-determination, inspired by Islamic values of seeking justice and resistance to oppression (sic),” he said.
In another tweet, he said, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the attempt to violate the sanctity of the pulpit at #JamaMasjid by a group miscreants late on Friday! Such hooliganism that harms the mosque or misuses the name of Islam to spread anarchy and fear among people will not be tolerated at all (sic)!”