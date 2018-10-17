Jamia, MANUU students threaten admission withdrawal

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 16:
As the row over suspension and booking of Kashmir students studying in AMU under sedition law continues, students of two premier varsities Jamia Millia Islamia and Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday threatened to withdraw their admissions if the issue were not resolved soon.
The students of J&K studying in AMU on Tuesday while holding a sit-in protest in the varsity said the students of Jamia Milia Islamia and MANUU have also threatened of withdrawing their admissions.
The AMU students said that they (Students of Jamia and MANUU) have informed that they will also leave for their homes if this issue is not sorted out immediately. “We also got a solidarity letter from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students,” the students said.
One of the Kashmiri students of AMU, Zahid Ahmad (name changed) said, “Today there was alumni meet which is being observed every year ahead of the Sir Syed Day in which the varsity is inviting its alumni throughout world. The Kashmiri students on the occasion assembled in the varsity and joined the sit-in from 9-11 a.m in which more than 400 students participated.”
Zahid said the students are going to hold protest outside Bab-e-Sir Syed (Sir Syed Gate) today.
“There are around 950 students in AMU. While 300 more study in different campuses and schools in the two states of Bihar and West Bengal,” he said.
Another student, Feroz Ahmad who is pursuing Phd at AMU in Political science said, “As such there was no program of holding any funeral prayer or protest because whenever any untoward incident happens in Kashmir, we all gather, but the gathering is not meant for holding any kind of protests.”
The students of J&K studying in AMU further said that initial action was taken by the varsity officials after some students lodged a complaint against the students who had assembled in the varsity. “The complainants were not from J&K even we don’t know whether they are the students of the varsity,” the students said.
Later on a show cause notice was issued by the proctor on 11-10-2018 in which 9 students were named including Waseem Ayoub Malik, Abdul Haseeb Mir, Peerzada Danish Shabir, Aeyaz Ahmad Baht, Mohmmad Sultan Khan, Raqeeb Sultan, Sami-Ullah Rather, Showkat Ahmad Lone and Peerzada Mahboobla Haq.
In a notice sent by the Proctor of AMU, it was mentioned, “It has been reported vide R No 6602/Proc. Dated 11-10-2018, that aforementioned students along with other unidentified students were responsible for leading an assembling of around 150-200 persons at Kennedy Hall auditorium lawn on 11-10-2018 at about 3 p.m without prior permission from the Proctor Office. You then resorted to sloganeering and other objectionable activities which disturb the peaceful conduct of university academic activities.”
The notice of the Proctor reads, “You did not comply with the Proctors' order for refraining from such activities and resorted to raising abusive and derogatory slogans against University authorities and misbehaved with subordinate staff of the Proctorial team.”
“In view of the above facts and circumstances, it is prima facie established that you have committed acts of indiscipline and misconduct as provided under Part -Il, Section-4 (iii), (iv), (vii) & (xxiii) of AMU Students' Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1985,” the Proctor said.
In a notice it was also mentioned, “You are therefore, hereby required to submit your explanation within 48 hours from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say in your defense and ex-parte action will follow against you as per the rules of the University.”
Meanwhile, in a statement the Kashmiri Students of JNU, expressing their support and solidarity with their Kashmiri AMU counterparts, said, “We the Kashmiri students community in Jawaharlal Nehru University hereby extend our support and solidarity to our counterparts in Aligarh Muslim University who have been made victims of the unfair and biased media trial and arbitrary action by the AMU administration.”
The Kashmiri student community of JNU has demanded immediate revocation of the suspension order and the withdrawal of the sedition charges against the Kashmiri students of AMU.