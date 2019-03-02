Jamia lock-down unfortunate: JRL

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohamad Yasin Malik on Friday condemned the lockdown of Jamia Masjid Srinagar and disallowing of Friday prayers and restrictions in most parts of the city.
Meanwhile, Protests were held after Friday prayers all across against banning of Jamat-e-Islami, illegal raids by NIA, continuous arbitrary arrests. In this regard, JRL activists took out a protest rally at Lal Chowk Srinagar in which Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Rafiq Shah,Rameez Raja,Prof Javid,Imtiaz Ahmed,Fayaz Shakir and many others participated.