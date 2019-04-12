About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | PTI

Jamia gets its first woman VC

Professor Najma Akhtar was Thursday appointed as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, making her the first woman to hold the charge.
A widely acclaimed educationist, Professor Akhtar is also the first lady vice chancellor of any central university in Delhi, the varsity said.
She has four decades of academic scholarship in educational leadership.
"In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years," an official order said.
She is known for spearheading international educational administrators' course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).
She has established and successfully developed first state level management institute (SIEMET) at Allahabad for developing educational administrators for the country, the varsity said.
She has held the posts of Controller of Examination and Director Academic Programs at the Aligarh Muslim University. At IGNOU, she led many distance educators capacity building courses at national and international levels.
A gold medallist of the Aligarh Muslim University, she has earned international accolades, including Commonwealth scholarship and the prestigious National Science Talent scholarship.
She studied in international institutes such as University of Warwick and Nottingham UK and IIEP Paris (UNESCO).
She has been involved in collaborative research works with developing and developed countries.
She has been actively consulted by UNESCO, UNICEF, DANIDA and other international organisations.
Gender Equity has been part of most of her projects, the varsity said.
It said, "Under her able leadership, JMI may expand, prosper and provide safe and robust environment of learning attracting the talented from all parts of the country and abroad".
"The realisation of the goal of massification of Professional Higher Education and achievement of other national educational targets of GER, SDG goals and opening of new professional courses is also on the cards. Jamia Millia Islamia, under the new leadership, will strive to achieve the status of one of the World Class Universities," the varsity said.
The other persons, who were shortlisted by the government for the post were S M Ishtiaque of IIT-Delhi and Furqan Qamar, currently the secretary-general of Association of Universities.
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla is the chancellor of the varsity, who also happens to be the first woman to hold the post.
The varsity had been functioning without a VC after Talat Ahmad resigned from the post last year to join as the head of Kashmir University. A visitorial inquiry was also initiated against him during his tenure in connection with alleged financial and administrative irregularities, but the charges were not proved.

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | PTI

Jamia gets its first woman VC

              

Professor Najma Akhtar was Thursday appointed as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, making her the first woman to hold the charge.
A widely acclaimed educationist, Professor Akhtar is also the first lady vice chancellor of any central university in Delhi, the varsity said.
She has four decades of academic scholarship in educational leadership.
"In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years," an official order said.
She is known for spearheading international educational administrators' course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).
She has established and successfully developed first state level management institute (SIEMET) at Allahabad for developing educational administrators for the country, the varsity said.
She has held the posts of Controller of Examination and Director Academic Programs at the Aligarh Muslim University. At IGNOU, she led many distance educators capacity building courses at national and international levels.
A gold medallist of the Aligarh Muslim University, she has earned international accolades, including Commonwealth scholarship and the prestigious National Science Talent scholarship.
She studied in international institutes such as University of Warwick and Nottingham UK and IIEP Paris (UNESCO).
She has been involved in collaborative research works with developing and developed countries.
She has been actively consulted by UNESCO, UNICEF, DANIDA and other international organisations.
Gender Equity has been part of most of her projects, the varsity said.
It said, "Under her able leadership, JMI may expand, prosper and provide safe and robust environment of learning attracting the talented from all parts of the country and abroad".
"The realisation of the goal of massification of Professional Higher Education and achievement of other national educational targets of GER, SDG goals and opening of new professional courses is also on the cards. Jamia Millia Islamia, under the new leadership, will strive to achieve the status of one of the World Class Universities," the varsity said.
The other persons, who were shortlisted by the government for the post were S M Ishtiaque of IIT-Delhi and Furqan Qamar, currently the secretary-general of Association of Universities.
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla is the chancellor of the varsity, who also happens to be the first woman to hold the post.
The varsity had been functioning without a VC after Talat Ahmad resigned from the post last year to join as the head of Kashmir University. A visitorial inquiry was also initiated against him during his tenure in connection with alleged financial and administrative irregularities, but the charges were not proved.

News From Rising Kashmir

;