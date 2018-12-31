Jamia desecration

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the recent episode of desecration of Jamia Masjid Srinagar by some hooligans the video of which has gone viral on social media. As has been pointed out by Hurriyat leaders, the incident was planned and some youth who may be working for ‘agencies’ put on those masks and tried to put up the ISIS flag in the masjid. We strongly condemn such ploys by the agencies that are behind this shameful act. One of the rowdy members as can be seen in the video mounts the pulpit with his shoes on. No Kashmiri Muslim would enter the mosque with his shoes on. This is clearly some conspiracy by people who want to portray Kashmir negatively. We wonder the police and government agencies never miss to catch the culprits, how come they are nowhere on sight in this episode. These masked people need to be nabbed and their faces revealed so that everyone knows what they are up to. Only people can do it. We request the people to arrest such people and expose them before public and their hideous designs. Anyone who desecrates mosque and hurts the sentiment of fellow Muslims is not a Muslim. It is time these impostors are caught and punished.
Zubair Shafi
Rainawari