Published at October 01, 2018 04:33 PM 0Comment(s)1329views


James Allison, Tasuku Honjo win Nobel prize for Medicine for cancer research

Agencies

New Delhi

New Delhi: Two immunologists, American James P Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo on Monday won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Medicine, for work on a new approach to cancer treatment, leading to breakthroughs in cancer therapy.
Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created in accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.
While awarding the prize of 9 million Swedish crowns (1 million dollar), the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said here on a statement, "Allison and Honjo showed how different strategies for inhibiting the brakes on the immune system can be used in the treatment of cancer".  

