Jamabandies of 68 villages completed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, September 05:
A meeting of revenue officers was held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr Piyush Singla to review the progress of Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in the district.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ganderbal, Nisar Ahmad, Tehsildar Ganderbal Rabiya Yousuf, Tehsildar Wakura, Gh Mohammad Bhat, Tehsildar Kangan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Tehsildar Gund, Fareed-ud-din Khatana, Tehsildar Tullmulla G.M Khatana, Naib-Tehsildar, Lar, Farooq Ahmad and Assistant Revenue Attorney, Ganderbal Altaf Hussain.
At the outset, all Tehsildars gave a brief account of the progress made in respect of implementation DILRMP in their respective jurisdiction.
ACR informed that out of 139 target villages, writing of jamabandies of 68 villages is completed, writing of jamabandies of 28 villages is under progress and writing of jamabandies of 26 villages is yet to be started.
Regarding writing of remaining Jamabandis, the DDC impressed upon the Tehsildars for completion of pending jambandies by end of November this year.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said digitization of land and property records will directly boost the government’s Digital India mission and will also help in avoiding confusion between government land and private land.
During the meeting several issues were put forth by Tehsildars regarding stationery and dearth of ground staff for writing of jamabandies, DDC issues Instructions to ACR, Ganderbal for looking into matter and for making necessary arrangements.
DDC stressed upon the revenue officers to work with more zeal and dedication for the smooth and early implementation of the project (DILRMP) in the district.