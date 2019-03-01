About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jamaat school sealed in Bandipora

Published at March 01, 2019 04:07 PM 0Comment(s)4635views


Jamaat school sealed in Bandipora

Agencies

Srinagar
Authorities Friday sealed a private school run by Jamaat-e-Islami in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
 
The move comes after Government of India's decesion to ban the prominent socio-religious organisation, days after arresting scores of its leaders and activists in a massive crackdown.
 
Sources told a local news agency that district administration Bandipora headed by Tehsildar and police teams sealed the  Islamia Model School in  Ajas  run by the Jamaat under Falah-e-Aam Trust J&K.
 
A police official said the school was sealed on the instructions of Union government 
 
(GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top