Jamaat school sealed in Bandipora

Friday prayers were not allowed in the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, where curfew-like restrictions have been imposed since friday morning as a precautionary measure. Officials said that restrictions were imposed in downtown areas in Srinagar following tense si...More
Authorities Friday sealed a private school run by Jamaat-e-Islami in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The move comes after Government of India's decesion to ban the prominent socio-religious organisation, days after arresting scores of its leaders and activi...More
The National Conference and the PDP said Friday that they were mulling moving court against the Centre's decision to extend the 77th and 103rd Amendments of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of an elected government in the state. The reactions come ...More
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday condemned the Centre's decision to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was another example of "muscular approach" of the central government to deal with a political issue of the state. "Democracy is a battle of ideas, crac...More
Reacting to Union Cabinet approving the proposal of Governor Administration regarding extending two constitutional amendment to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the Governor has no power to give concurrence to application ...More
Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources said. However, late in the night, Pakist...More
At least three persons were injured after they were hit by pellets during clashes near the site of a gunfight in Langate area of Handwara on Friday. Reports said early morning youth thronged on streets following the gunfight at Babgund village. The injured were shifted to ...More
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he will not attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being hosted by the United Arab Emirates over the grouping's failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart Sush...More
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday condemened the ban on Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and KashmirN and said New Delhi's ‘repressive measures’ against Kashmiris have become the order of the day. JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yas...More
At least six Jama’at-e-Islami activists were detained from various villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Reports said the activists were detained last night and lodged at police station Tral. The fresh raids were conducted after the Governme...More
Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in Old City of summer capital Srinagar and other parts of south Kashmir including Anantnag town. Reports said that the authorities imposed restrictions in Downtown Srinagar and groups of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been de...More
The authorities on Friday reduced the Internet speed on mobile phones in Kashmir valley. Reports said 4G and 3G services were suspended as a precautionary measure. The suspension comes after the Government of India banned Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir. "T...More
The release of an Indian pilot by Pakistan would be a "very much welcomed step", spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, stressing that the message to India and Pakistan from the world body and the international community is to de-escalate tensions. In a surpri...More
A civilian was injured as cross-LoC shelling erupted in Uri and Kamalkote sectors of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. Reports said that fresh shelling erupted at Gawahalan, Chokas, Kiker and Kathi posts in Uri sector and across whole Kamalkote sector. The Indo...More
Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter at Babagund village of Langate, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The bodies of the slain were recovered from the spot on Friday morning. Earlier, on Thursday night at around 9:00 pm, the contingents of army&rs...More
