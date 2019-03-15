Jama’at leader’s son, three activists booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jails

March 15, 2019 |

Government on Thursday booked several Jama’at activists under PSA in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and shifted them to Jammu jails.

The activists were arrested last month during a crackdown against JeI that preceded the ban of the socio-religious organization. Those detained under PSA include ameer halqa Sangam Muhammad Shaban Dar of Marhama village of Sangam, former qaim-e-Zillah JeI, Islamabad, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Tangpawa Kokernag and Ameer Halqa Soaf Shali Kokernag Nowshad Ahmad. All the three were shifted to Kathua Jail Jammu.

Meanwhile 19-year-old Aqib Gulzar, son of Ameer tehsil Anantnag Gulzar Ahmad has also been booked under PSA and shifted to Hiranagar jail. His father, Gulzar Ahmad from Uranhall village of Anantnag has been evading arrest.