Jamaat leader, son booked

Shafat MirAnantnag, May 12:
A Jamaat-e-Islami leader, who had gone to meet his sonarrested a day earlier by police, has also been arrested and booked alognwithhis son.
Sources said JeI Tehsil SaddarAnantnag, GulzarAhmadBhat, was shifted to district jail Mattan along with his son, AqibGulzar.
“The duo have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting, instigatingviolence and damage to public property,” they said.
According to sources, police on Tuesday night had raided Bhat’s house at Uranhall villageand picked up his sonAqib.
The cops also arrested Tehreek e Hurriyatactivist, Bashir Ahmed Malik, from the same village.
“The duo were lodged at police station Bijbehara,” sources said.
They said on the following day, when Bhat went to meet his son, he was also detained.
“We are unable to understand why police arrests him,” said one of Bhat’srelatives.
The father-son duo, sources said, have been shifted todistrict jail,Mattan.
Meanwhile, police has launched massive crackdown against youth involved in protests in south Kashmir.
“Not a single night passes off when our houses are not raided by the force personnel,” saidlocals from Kulgam village.