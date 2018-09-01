About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jama’at expresses anguish over forces highhandedness

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Friday expressed its deep anguish and anxiety over the ever “increasing atrocities and highhandedness being committed by the forces deployed and scattered all over in the valley in lakhs”.

Jam’mat statement said, “So far more than one lakh Kashmiris stand killed or disappeared in government custody at the hands of these unruly and merciless forces besides devastating the property worth billions of rupees.”
The international community has utterly failed to ensure justice to Kashmiris or protect their fundamental rights only because the majority of the people are Muslims, Jam’mat said.

 

