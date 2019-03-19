Jama’at ban thought-out match fixing between BJP, PDP: Omar

March 19, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that ban on Jama’at-e-Islami was a “thought-out match fixing” between rightwing BJP and PDP.

Addressing a public gathering at Damhal Hanji Pura, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Abdullah said that the embrace of Mufti Muhammad Syed with Narendra Modi proved detrimental to the interests of State—alleging that the solution to the challenges the state is facing can only be overcome if NC is voted to power with a strong mandate.

He said that it serves the forces as are inimical to the interests and identity of state if National Conference remains out of power. “Even today forces inimical to state’s unique status are trying their level best to weaken states identity and integrity. Time bears testimony to the fact that whenever NC was not in power; the state’s special status was ruthlessly fiddled with. Our absence from power corridors gave a field day to the forces as have shown consternation to our special constitutional position all long,” adding, “we will not talk of past decades. GST was extended to state at a time when we were not in power. The investigation by NIA is going on again when we were not in power. Moreover Jamat- e- Islami stands banned today as well at a time when National Conference is not in power.”

Omar maintained that all through his stint as chief minister, he never felt the need to ban JeI. “In 2010 when the situation was tumultuous, we brought the situation to normalcy, but we didn’t ban JeI. Their schools and other institutions kept running.”

Flaying the new-fangled gimmickry of Mehbooba Mufti, Omar said, “Now a days she is saying that she too might be arrested. What will she be arrested for? This assertion hints towards some tacit match fixing between BJP and PDP. We in Kashmir have been hearing a lot about match fixing.”

“I feel that the ban on JeI is thought-out match fixing between BJP and PDP to help BJP save its face value in rest of the country and also help PDP milk the situation here in Kashmir. Nobody is going to be arrested. People are now privy to such election gimmicks and political tears as are only seen in their eyes at the time of elections,” he added.

“We didn’t see them in tears in 2016. At that time she mocked the miseries of people with her ‘milk and toffee comments’. It is the same Mehbooba who refused to recompense the person who was used as human shield, given the fact that state human rights commission had recommended a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim. Where was her sympathy then? Case against Mirwaiz was registered in 2017; it didn’t happen in my tenure as chief minister, neither during my father’s. It was she who unleashed plethora of miseries on people in the shape of decreasing the quota of ration, implementation of GST, use of pellet guns, and what not.”

Omar said that the State would not have plunged into chaos had PDP not hobnobbed with BJP. “She didn’t care about the repercussions of joining hands with BJP. The only thing she had in mind was to save her party from disintegration. Had she not joined hands with BJP-RSS, Kashmir and it’s people wouldn’t have been subject to what we are going through right now. Today RSS takes out procession in the broad day light flaunting weapons. Who is responsible for it? Who helped them make inroads into the state?” he said.

“Moreover when BJP withdrew support, Mehbooba didn’t ask the governor to dissolve assembly. Had she asked governor for dissolution of assembly, governor was bound to respect the constitutional obligation. But she didn’t with a sole purpose of keeping her flock together. Had the assembly been dissolved governor would have been duty bound to conduct the elections with six months and the state would have got a representative government,” he said.

Applauding the efforts of former Minister and party’s state secretary Sakina Itoo in fostering development in the area, Omar said, “Sakina’s victory is the victory of party. I pray that she is able to full fill the dreams of her late father. May almighty help her realize the dreams she has for her constituency.”

Earlier in the morning party vice president paid floral tributes on the final resting place of former speaker late Wali Muhammad Itoo and participated in the Majlis of Fatiha Khawani at his grave yard along with party functionaries.