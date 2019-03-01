Jama'at ban: JRL calls for protests after Friday prayers in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday condemened the ban on Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and KashmirN and said New Delhi's ‘repressive measures’ against Kashmiris have become the order of the day.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik also called for peaceful protests across Kashmir after Friday prayers against the New Delhi's “dictatorial measure”.
“The dictatorial and repressive measures against Kashmiris have become the order of the day in New Delhi's doctrine of force against Kashmiris, punishing people for demanding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the democratic principle of ascertaining their will," said the joint statement.