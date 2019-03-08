Jama’at Ban: JKSECC threatens to close all pvt schools, colleges

March 08, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has threatened to close all private schools and colleges in Kashmir if Jama’at-e-Islami institutions were not ensured to function normally.

JKSECC)— an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travel, tour, tourism, horticulture, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transport and other civil society formations in a statement issue here said that government should release all managerial and teaching staff and operation of their bank accounts.

A meeting of the amalgam was held to discuss the ban on the Socio-religious organisation and crackdown on the leaders and other activists with raids by NIA, ED and Income tax department.

The representatives from education associations informed the meeting that although the government has exempted the educational institutions and orphanages run by the JeI from sealing, YET the managerial and teaching staff of these institutions had been arrested besides some central offices were sealed. They said that the government's decision exempting JeI run schools and orphanages and its other social wings as an eye wash to camouflage the public sentiments and their opinion. The members termed the action of the government as anti social n anti Muslim.

JKSECC made it amply clear that Kashmiri society would not allow the government to play with and jeopardize the carrier of about one hundred thousand students pursuing education in these schools and the Social obligations rendered by JEI. How can the government expect students of various schools and colleges across Kashmir valley to attend their classes normally from 11th of March when their counterparts in JeI run schools are debarred from doing so, observed the members, adding that it seems that government instead of defusing the prevailing tension, is obsessed with the intention to push the people of Kashmir to wall.

JKSECC has termed the ban on Socio-religious organization JeI as part of vendetta politics played by the agents of GOI in the state only to fulfill their electoral aspirations in various states of India.

The state is fully aware of the fact that JeI has been functioning in the areas of social, cultural, religious, and educational and other such activities which is not remotely connected to the allegations leveled against it. Understandably there is no case pending against the organization in any court of law or police station for any subversive activity. The political dispensation has made various independent institutions like NIA, CBI, ED, Income tax as its whipping stick and these institutions are bizarrely used to muzzle the voice of dissent. JKSECC has demanded immediate revocation of the ban on JeI and putting an end to unwarranted arrests and raids which only bring in more hate for the powers that be.