About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 08, 2019 |

Jama’at Ban: JKSECC threatens to close all pvt schools, colleges

 Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has threatened to close all private schools and colleges in Kashmir if Jama’at-e-Islami institutions were not ensured to function normally.
JKSECC)— an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travel, tour, tourism, horticulture, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transport and other civil society formations in a statement issue here said that government should release all managerial and teaching staff and operation of their bank accounts.
A meeting of the amalgam was held to discuss the ban on the Socio-religious organisation and crackdown on the leaders and other activists with raids by NIA, ED and Income tax department.
The representatives from education associations informed the meeting that although the government has exempted the educational institutions and orphanages run by the JeI from sealing, YET the managerial and teaching staff of these institutions had been arrested besides some central offices were sealed. They said that the government's decision exempting JeI run schools and orphanages and its other social wings as an eye wash to camouflage the public sentiments and their opinion. The members termed the action of the government as anti social n anti Muslim.
JKSECC made it amply clear that Kashmiri society would not allow the government to play with and jeopardize the carrier of about one hundred thousand students pursuing education in these schools and the Social obligations rendered by JEI. How can the government expect students of various schools and colleges across Kashmir valley to attend their classes normally from 11th of March when their counterparts in JeI run schools are debarred from doing so, observed the members, adding that it seems that government instead of defusing the prevailing tension, is obsessed with the intention to push the people of Kashmir to wall.
JKSECC has termed the ban on Socio-religious organization JeI as part of vendetta politics played by the agents of GOI in the state only to fulfill their electoral aspirations in various states of India.
The state is fully aware of the fact that JeI has been functioning in the areas of social, cultural, religious, and educational and other such activities which is not remotely connected to the allegations leveled against it. Understandably there is no case pending against the organization in any court of law or police station for any subversive activity. The political dispensation has made various independent institutions like NIA, CBI, ED, Income tax as its whipping stick and these institutions are bizarrely used to muzzle the voice of dissent. JKSECC has demanded immediate revocation of the ban on JeI and putting an end to unwarranted arrests and raids which only bring in more hate for the powers that be.

 

Latest News

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Mar 07 | Noor ul Haq
Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Mar 07 | Agencies
EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

Mar 07 | Junaid Kathju
School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Mar 07 | Agencies
One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir
Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Mar 07 | Agencies
Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mar 07 | Agencies
Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir

Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Mar 07 | Agencies
Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Mar 07 | Agencies
15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

Mar 07 | Syed Amjad Shah
Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Mar 07 | RK Online Desk
Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 08, 2019 |

Jama’at Ban: JKSECC threatens to close all pvt schools, colleges

              

 Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has threatened to close all private schools and colleges in Kashmir if Jama’at-e-Islami institutions were not ensured to function normally.
JKSECC)— an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travel, tour, tourism, horticulture, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transport and other civil society formations in a statement issue here said that government should release all managerial and teaching staff and operation of their bank accounts.
A meeting of the amalgam was held to discuss the ban on the Socio-religious organisation and crackdown on the leaders and other activists with raids by NIA, ED and Income tax department.
The representatives from education associations informed the meeting that although the government has exempted the educational institutions and orphanages run by the JeI from sealing, YET the managerial and teaching staff of these institutions had been arrested besides some central offices were sealed. They said that the government's decision exempting JeI run schools and orphanages and its other social wings as an eye wash to camouflage the public sentiments and their opinion. The members termed the action of the government as anti social n anti Muslim.
JKSECC made it amply clear that Kashmiri society would not allow the government to play with and jeopardize the carrier of about one hundred thousand students pursuing education in these schools and the Social obligations rendered by JEI. How can the government expect students of various schools and colleges across Kashmir valley to attend their classes normally from 11th of March when their counterparts in JeI run schools are debarred from doing so, observed the members, adding that it seems that government instead of defusing the prevailing tension, is obsessed with the intention to push the people of Kashmir to wall.
JKSECC has termed the ban on Socio-religious organization JeI as part of vendetta politics played by the agents of GOI in the state only to fulfill their electoral aspirations in various states of India.
The state is fully aware of the fact that JeI has been functioning in the areas of social, cultural, religious, and educational and other such activities which is not remotely connected to the allegations leveled against it. Understandably there is no case pending against the organization in any court of law or police station for any subversive activity. The political dispensation has made various independent institutions like NIA, CBI, ED, Income tax as its whipping stick and these institutions are bizarrely used to muzzle the voice of dissent. JKSECC has demanded immediate revocation of the ban on JeI and putting an end to unwarranted arrests and raids which only bring in more hate for the powers that be.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;