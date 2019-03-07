Jama’at ban, assault on special status aimed to intimidate Kashmiris: JRL

March 07, 2019 |

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Wednesday said that ban on Jama’at-e-Islami, arrest spree and assault on the state’s state-subject law were all “authoritarian” decisions—aimed at “weakening the people’s movement and to intimidate leadership and people of Kashmir.”

Quoting JRL leaders comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, the spokesman said that “people and leadership were engaged in a political and human struggle for Kashmir resolution as per the internationally accepted and democratic principle of self-determination.”

Leadership said that “authoritarianism” is no solution to issues and will not yield the results that Delhi wants as has been proved in the last three decades. Talks and dialogue is the most peaceful and democratic manner to address issues and bring peace in the subcontinent.

The spokespersons aid that the leadership has urged the Ulema, Imams and Khateebs to highlight the issue on coming Friday and asked people to peacefully protest against “arbitrary and authoritarian” moves which include banning and arrest of Jama’at cadres, an attempt at diluting hereditary state subject laws and raids on leadership.