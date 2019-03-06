Jamaat ban

March 06, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and arrest of JeI leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. The mass arrest of the leaders of Jamaat and sealing of schools and properties of the socio-religious organization need to be reconsidered by the Government of India. There are so many socio-religious organizations working in India, why then has JeI only been banned? We have seen activists of Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and VHP intimidate and harass people. When they are not banned why are JeI leaders who have lived a peaceful life. What will be achieved by sealing the Jamaat schools many of which are important to the people who are poor and needy? It is a grave mistake to ban the organization and arrest people en masse. If there is evidence or case against any individual for breaking the law why should others be held responsible?

Altaf Shah