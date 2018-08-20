Jama’at backs public movement for protection of Article 35A

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jama'at-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir shall support the public movement going on for the protection of Article 35-(A) of the Indian constitution which the government of India has incorporated in the constitution to ensure the protection of various fundamental rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir, in particular its demography till the people decide their political future in accordance with their aspirations as guaranteed to them through various resolutions of the security council of the United Nations Organization to which both the neighboring countries India and Pakistan have agreed in the same forum.
In a statement, Chief Spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali said “this is a type of a covenant between the permanent residents of Jammu Kashmir and the government of India till the right of self-determination is provided to the people here. So this is not any status of temporary nature which has been given to the people of Jammu Kashmir but the result of the promises made to them by the government of India through the UN resolutions. And unless and until the resolutions are implemented, this Article 35(A) and Article 370 cannot be changed, altered, amended, revoked or abrogated.”
“The abrogation of these articles legally means severance of all ties between the people of Jammu Kashmir and the government of India and constitutionally India shall there by lose its right to occupy Jammu Kashmir. The accession of JK with India is conditional and subject to the result of the exercise of the right of self-determination by the people of JK as guaranteed to them through the UN resolutions”, he said.
Chief Spokesperson said “the people permanently residing in JK have to decide their political future that is why these two articles stand incorporated in the constitution of India! If the people living outside JK are allowed to become permanent residents here, that will deprive the natives of this state of their right to decide their political future. The citizens of India and Pakistan have no right or authority to decide the political future of JK but the people of state have this right and authority”.
Besides this fundamental right, many other economic rights will get trampled by abrogation of this Article 35(A). Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir extends its full support to the public movement started for the protection of Article 35(A) which stands challenged in the Supreme Court of India by some disgruntled communalist elements with tacit backing of Hindutva brigade of India whose main object is to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir in order to fulfill their nefarious designs.
Jama’at appeals all sections of people of JK to remain united for this cause and show determination and steadfastness till these vicious plans get frustrated. (KNS)