Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Centenary function to focus on 14 Kashmiris killed in carnage

CM Mehbooba the special invitee
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, March 06:
Fourteen Kashmiris, who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, would be the focus for the Jallianwala Bagh Memory Centenary while Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is among the special invitees.
The centenary function that would be organised from April 13, 2018 to April 13, 2019 would remember the 14 Kashmiris killed in the massacre.
Those Kashmiris whose names figure in the list of people killed in the Jallianwala massacre include then 24-year-old Muhammad Ramzan, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat; 60-year-old Umar Baksh; Ghulam Mustafa, 20, son of Jumma; 60-year-old Abdul Khaliq, son of Rahim Khan; Miran Baksh, 30, son of Nikka; Abdul Hamid, 19, son of Ahmad Din; Ghulam Rasul, 30, son of Muhammad Shah; Ghulam Mohiud Din, 30, son of Muhammad Joo; Ahmad Villah, 35, son of Abdul Karim Baksh; Abdul Hamid, 16, son of Ahmaddin; Abdul Gafur; Muhammad Shafi, 19, son of Rahim Baksh; Mangal Singh son of Kanbia Mal and Mullan, 40, son of Abdul Rahim Baksh.
In the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919 troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer fired at a crowd of Baishakhi pilgrims, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar.
After the massacre, the British government released figures stating 379 had been killed and 1200 wounded.
However, other sources place the number of killed at well over 1000.
Sarhad, a Non Government Organisation, working for Kashmiris and Kashmiri students hit by conflict has sent an invitation letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take lead for remembering the Kashmiris killed in the massacre.
The founder of Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar, in his letter sent to the CM writes, “In some corners of the Indian society and elsewhere there is a sustained campaign against the Kashmiri people.”
Nahar writes that Kashmiris are being labeled as anti-nationals in India.
He writes that the Jallianwala Bagh function was organised by a Kashmiri Saiduddin Kitchlew, the son of Azizuddin Kitchlew and Dan Biwi.
Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Saifuddin Kitchlew’s family hailed from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In his letter to the CM, Nahar writes, “I think we must take this cause and enlighten the people of the country about the spirit of the Kashmiri people.”
