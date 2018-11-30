Jalal-ud-din Rumi (RA) and his philosophy

Binish Qadri
Jalal-ud-Din Muhammad Rumi, also known by the title of Jalal-ud-Din Muhammad Balkhi, and widely known as Rumi is the 13th-century Sufi saint (Annemarie, 1994), who was undoubtedly a very good orator, a mystic, a poet, Hanafi Muslim scholar, a theologian, and a jurist originally from Greater Khorasan.
His inspiration, guidance, and stimulus rise above or go beyond national borders and cultural splits and stratifications.
Muslims across the world in general and Central Asian Muslims and the Muslims of South Asia, in particular, have momentously and impressively valued his spiritual bequest and heirloom for the past seven centuries (Nasr, 1987).
He was valued and respected as a great saint by the people and societies of his times and was documented acknowledged as Maulana, literally meaning our lord or our master so as to address the sovereign (Wehr, 1961) and Maulawi, the one who loves God (Fadil&Faid, 1997).
His writings will renovate your life for the healthier and improved version of life, which rests on the canons of love, respect, emotions, hope, creativeness, stimulation, encouragement, and awakening, both inner and outer.
His quotes refresh your mind and soul and open up your heart to the exquisiteness and splendour that lies. His father, Bahaud-Din Walad, a mystic from Balkh was well-known by the supporters of Rumi as Sultan al-Ulama (Lewis, 2008).
The starting point of his becoming ascetic is his acquaintance with Shams-e-Tabrizi (15 November 1244), an Iranian Sufi Muslim (Gamard. n.d.) who traveled throughout the Middle East praying and looking for someone who could withstand his company.
He tells us to take note to our heart and turn away from our pride and ego for they stimulate us to entitlement towards desperate decrees and confessions to discover the majesty, grandeur, finery, and good looks of this world.
According to him, self-importance, smugness, superiority, and arrogance are destroyers of body, mind, and soul so we must reduce it.
He quotes: “Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray (Asad, n.d.).”
His teachings and lessons by way of his poetry signal towards love so as to awaken the greatest within which is why he has been styled as the "best selling poet" in the United States (Jane, 2014) and the "most popular poet" (Haviland, 2007).
His poetries have been broadly translated into many of the world's languages. Nothing is unbearable, incredible, and awkward before strong will and strength of mind and character provided it is guided by the upright and virtuous people in the nick of time.
He quotes: “It’s your road, and yours alone, others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.”
He opines that thankfulness, appreciation, and gratefulness are the essential attributes of a noble soul which must be worn like anything for they are food for the thought of a virtuous life.
He quotes, “Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life.”
According to him, purity of heart is not only necessary for the attainment of the enlightenment of the soul, for achieving fineness and purity here and hereafter, but for spiritual totality and redemption, and inclusive benefit to society.
He rightly quotes, “The only lasting beauty is the beauty of the heart.”
The uprightness, honesty, righteousness, and integrity depends upon the spiritual education of people which itself is reliant on the purity of heart and soul on the one hand and love of Allah on another hand, for that reason, he also regarded being loving and good as a certified part of the Islam. The heart is hollow if it remains devoid of the light of knowledge and accordingly, we will walk aimlessly.
He quotes: “If the light is in your heart, you will find your way home.”
Poetry is an art and the desire at the same time to put pen to verse, rhyme or a piece of art which originates from an innate curiosity and concentration to portray the happenings, events and things around us.
Similar to this ambition and goal to represent the things around us, the fondness and a liking for poetry is a natural response to all mankind. It is a means of mimesis, or imitation, by means of language, rhythm, and harmony (Spark Notes Blog).
As a human being who blossom and flourish on the language of love and kindness, we are obviously drawn to poetry. The poetry of Rumi forms the basis of much classical music of Iran and Afghanistan (Dilip, 2011).
His poetry is often divided into a number of categories including the verses of rubayat and songs of ghazal of the Divan, the Masnavi, six in number.
The classical interpretations of his poetry in contemporary times are made by the three known writers from Iran, namely Muhammad Reza Shajarian, ShahramNazeri, and Davood Azad. His teachings are one of the best outlines to the Sufism, in principle and practice.
In the Wests, many have been teaching the philosophy of Rumi and carrying out and sharing the translations of his poetry and has been active and influential in scattering his legacy in different parts of the world.
Allama Iqbal was very much inspired by Rumi's philosophy through his poetry and writings which is why he considered him to be his spiritual guide and philosopher thereby addressing him as "Pir Rumi" in his poems (Farida, 2007).
Tailpiece
Rumi’s philosophy and poetry are beyond what is seen and observed for it is not merely telling stories that instil, or relate to his deep-thinking moral and religious empathy but his words have been fashioned out to convey somewhat of immeasurable and countless matter.
As the Sufis day in and day out argue that this countless matter cannot be studied from the outside but realized within (Arberry, 2000). Rumi thoughts will have appeal to only those who will see the life from a larger perspective and understand the relationship that love and warmth have with life. In order to understand the relationship of spirituality with the path of love, his thoughts and writings are an essential guide.
Author is Research Scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
