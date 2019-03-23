JAKFA condoles demise

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JAKFA on Friday condoled the demise of DEATH OF SH. Surjeet Singh (Additional Secretary).

As per a statement, in a condolence meeting convened by Mohammad Rafiq president JAKFA, the office bearers on behalf expressed grief over the Singh and expressed solidarity with the bereaved.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, the statement read.

