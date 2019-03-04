JAKA accords farewell to outgoing officers of Finance Deptt

JAMMU, MARCH 03:
The Jammu & Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society and Staff of Finance Department organised a function to accord farewell to outgoing Principal Secretary Finance Navin Kumar Choudhary who has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce , former Director General, Codes Rafi Andrabi, who has been appointed as member of State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Director Finance, Suresh Kumar Sen (in absentia) who attained superannuation after serving the department for two decades.
As per an official, the senior officers who were present on the occasion included, DG Funds, K.K Gupta, DG Accounts & Treasuries, Muhammad Yousuf Pandit, DG Budget Yaqoob Itoo, Directors, Accounts & Treasuries,Kashmir and Jammu, Fayaz Ahmad Lone and Iftikhar Hussain.
The JAKFA also welcomed the new Principal Secretary Finance Arun Kumar Mehta who has joined the department recently.
As a mark of honor and affection, shawls and mementos were presented to the outgoing officers during the farewell programme. The officers of the department appreciated the role of outgoing officers for rendering exemplary services in Finance department especially Navin Kumar Choudhary for bringing unprecedented reforms in the department during his stint and wished them a very healthy and prosperous life.
Meanwhile, the official said that Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai hosted a farewell function for Saleem Shisgar, ex-Commissioner/Secretary, Culture, Javed Ahmed Khan, ex-Secretary Floriculture,, Gardens and Parks and Zahoor Ahmad Chat, ex-Director Colleges on their superannuation.
VC, Jammu University, Prof. Manoj Dhar, Administrative Secretaries, Sarita Chauhan, Saurabh Baghat and Abdul Majeed and other senior officers of Higher Education and Culture Department attended the function.
On the occasion, the Advisor lauded the contribution of these officers to the State and service to the public. He wished all of them success in their post-retirement endeavours.
The officers also spoke on the occasion and shared their rich experience and past memories during their public lives. They also expressed their gratitude to the Advisor for hosting the function in their honour.
The Advisor also presented souvenirs and bouquets to the officers.