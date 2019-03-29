Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said on Friday that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A is not factual.

In a statement Tarigami said “the statement of Arun Jaitley that Article 35A is ‘constitutionally vulnerable and is an impediment to the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir’ reveals the real intentions of the Saffron party vis-à-vis special status of the state. They (BJP) are misrepresenting the Constitution and the state.”

Tarigami also asked BJP leaders to come in the open and say whatever laws were passed by the ruler of the state Maharaja Hari Singh were wrong. Tarigami said “State subject law was passed by the Maharaja in 1927 and it was incorporated in the Constitution through negotiations and carried forward. Is there anything new which the BJP wants to scrap?”

“The Maharaja acceded to India by signing the instrument of accession and surrendered only three subjects i.e external affairs, defense and communication to the dominion of India while on all other subjects, the ruler of the state continued his sovereignty in and over the state by virtue of para(8) of the Instrument of accession,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Tarigami also blamed ‘communal forces’ saying “the conspiracy to remove Article 35-A is essentially the agenda of communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces who want to thrive on uncertainty, discard, hatred and turmoil. It remains on their agenda and is being exploited for political and electoral gains.”