Jaitley, Sitharaman aim to be on right side of Modi’s game: Soz

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Friday said that union ministers including Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman—both attempt to be on the right side of Modi—even when he is wrong.

“I found two Ministers all the time ready for their unequivocal appreciation of whatever PM Modi wants to say on any aspect of current political situation in India,” Soz in a statement said. “To the best of their understanding, PM Modi cannot go wrong on any perceivable situation. One is Arun Jaitley and the other is Nirmala Sitharaman! Both of them, in their right, attempt to be on the right side of Modi.”

Soz said that “it is, therefore, understandable for Kashmiris to consider Sitharaman’s belated offer that the Centre would be available to discuss Kashmir with the stakeholders, provided the BJP returned to power again.”

“It happens to be the most laughable joke for Kashmiris to wish for BJP’s success, so that they (Kashmiris) can discuss the Kashmir issue,” Soz said, adding “Sitharaman’s urge for the prayer is all the more impossible when many of the political observers suggest that PM Modi may not make it to the chair again.”

He said that in the latter case, Sitharaman should support Kashmiris’ demand for a purposeful and decisive dialogue on Kashmir dispute, as a common citizen of India. “I think she should consider the suggestion on priority.”