Jaitley buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong: Soz

March 30, 2019 | Agencies

Senior Congress leader Pror Saifuddin Soz on Saturday evening alleged that Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley was going berserk on Article 35-A in an attempt to appease Prime minister Modi while ignoring the ground reality.

He stated that article 35-A is crucial for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and if it is allowed to go then the state's relationship with the Union of India will be impaired, beyond repair.

In a statement here Saturday evening, former union minister Prof Soz said “It is not without reason that Arun Jaitley has decided to go all along with PM Modi’s perception on political and social issues and he simply buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong”.