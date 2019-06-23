Jaish militant killed in Baramulla encounter

June 23, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

An unidentified militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) was killed in a gunfight with forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a joint team of 6 JAKLI of army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordon and search operation in Bujthalan area of Boniyar in Baramulla after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

“During the search operation, the hiding militant opened fire on the forces. The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter. In the exchange of fire, an unidentified militant was killed,” he said.

Police said the deceased militant belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“He is a Pakistani national and his identity is being ascertained,” he said.