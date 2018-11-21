About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jaish blames agencies

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 21:

 Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad Wednesday said Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah had been killed by “Indian agencies.”
Hafizullah, the Anantnag district president of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was shot dead from point-blank range by unidentified assailants in Achabal area on Tuesday.
Jaish spokesperson Mohammad Hassan in a statement said, “Secret agencies have let loose their agents to kill innocent civilians. Mir Hafizullah was also killed by Indian agents to create an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir.” The outfit also paid tributes to all the militants killed in recent past. (GNS)


