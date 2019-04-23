About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jain posted as Director Anti Corruption Bureau

 The state government Monday transferred S. Anand Jain IGP Headquarters, PHQ and posted him as IGP, Anti Corruption Bureau.
The order issued by General Administration Department states that the officer shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau till further orders.

