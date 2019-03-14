Jailed separatists accuse NIA of delaying case

March 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A number of separatist leaders arrested in alleged militant funding case accused the NIA on Wednesday of delaying the case.

The NIA had accused Hafiz Saeed and others, including Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.

Some of the accused arrested in the case, including Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Mohammad Akbar Khanday and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Syed Ali Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, told the court that their bail applications are pending for a long time and the probe agency was seeking repeated adjournments.

The submissions were made after the NIA sought adjournment on their bail matter on the ground that its Special Public Prosecutor was not available today.

Meanwhile, Naval Kishore Kapoor, an UAE-based businessman arrested in the case, requested through advocate Shariq Reyaz that his bail application be heard separately since allegations against him were different than the other accused persons.

The court had earlier allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Kapoor after Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, who is representing the agency pro bono (without charging), told the court that his interrogation was required to unearth the money laundering and the money trail.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Advocate Rajat Kumar, appearing for Dar and other jailed accused, blamed the NIA for delaying the matter.

"I am pressing for the bail for my clients. Case is being delayed for some time now, only on the ground that Zahoor Watali's (co-accused) bail is pending with the Supreme Court. My case is entirely different. The case is going on for last two years. Kindly give me an early date of hearing. For last several dates only adjournment is being sought continuously," he told the court.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on April 6.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against the accused persons, also including Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in the case accusing them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.

The 12,794-page charge sheet and annexure, also alleged that officials of the Pakistan High Commission here were passing on money through businessman Zahoor Watali, who has been arrested, to separatists. The separatist leaders have been accused of taking a cut before handing over the money to foment trouble.