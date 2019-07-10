Jailed Sarjan Barkati's family stages protest in Srinagar, seeks his release

July 10, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Family members and relatives of Sarjan Barkati on Wednesday staged a protest demonstation at Press Enclave here, demanding his release on humanitarian grounds.

The protesting family said they were suffering badly from past since he was arrested by police.

Sughra, Barkati’s daughter, said her father was arrested in 2016 and was still is lodged in jail.

There are around 57 cases registered against him and he was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) twice, she said adding the state government is fabricating him in false cases.

Sughra said her mother was recently attacked by unknown persons outside her home.

"If anything untoward incident happens in the family, government will be responsible for it," she said and urged the government to release his father on humanitarian grounds or they should also put them behind the bars.