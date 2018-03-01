Jailed Instagram model claims to have info on Russia and Trump

AgenciesPattaya
A Belarusian woman jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons without a work permit says she has a story to tell involving the Kremlin, Russian billionaires and even the president of the United States. Anastasia Vashukevich, whose extraordinary claims and racy selfies have propelled her to internet fame in recent weeks, told The Associated Press from a police van Wednesday that she fears for her life, and wants to exchange information on alleged Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign for her own personal safety. But she refused for now to offer any such evidence, and it’s not clear if she has any.
Vashukevich’s story offers a glimpse into the shady world of Russian oligarchs. Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, also had ties to that world through his consulting work for one of those oligarchs. Manafort has been indicted on money-laundering charges related to his overseas consulting work by special counsel Robert Mueller. But Mueller has offered no evidence that Manafort linked his Russian contacts to Trump’s campaign or helped Russia meddle in the 2016 US election. That has not stopped Vashukevich from claiming she has such evidence as she faces possible deportation.
Vashukevich shot to fame in early February when Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s top foes, published an investigation drawing on Vashukevich’s social media posts suggesting corrupt links between billionaire Oleg Deripaska and a top Kremlin official, Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko. The report featured video from Deripaska’s yacht in 2016, when Vashukevich claims she was having an affair with him.
Anastasia Vashukevich arrives at the immigration detention center in Bangkok, Thailand.(Source: AP)
Russians have focused on the ties between Deripaska and Prikhodko. But now Vashukevich says _ so far without proof _ that she can link the Kremlin to Trump and Manafort, who worked for Deripaska a decade before Trump hired him. Even Navalny told the AP on Wednesday he has “certain doubts” that Vashukevich has any evidence about alleged direct ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
“I think such statements are made because of fears for her own life because they have been detained in Thailand,” he said, adding he believes her fears are well-founded. Navalny’s report made no claim that Vashukevich knew anything about a Russian campaign to influence the US election, and she has produced no evidence that she does.
As for her claims of Deripaska’s ties to the Kremlin official, Deripaska has called them nonsense when Navalny alleged them. In an emailed response Feb. 8, Deripaska’s spokesman said: “These scandalous and mendacious assumptions are driven by sensationalism and we totally refute these outrageous false allegations in the strongest possible way.”
Deripaska sued Vashukevich and her “sex guru,” Alexander Kirillov, for breach of privacy. The Russian court imposed an injunction, and communications providers blocked access to Navalny’s website for several weeks until he deleted the videos. A Feb. 15 statement from Deripaska said: “Mr. Deripaska’s claim is to protect his right to privacy and has nothing to do with any political struggle between Mr. Navalny and his political opponents.”
A request for comment Wednesday from the Russian government went unanswered. Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment Wednesday. On Sunday, Vashukevich was arrested along with nine other people, including Kirillov, in the Thai resort of Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists. Immigration Police Maj. Satawat Srirattanapong said the 10 were charged with working without a permit, and one with having an expired visa.
