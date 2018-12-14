About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jailed Hurriyat leaders express grief over demise of Bitta Karate’s mother

Published at December 14, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 13:

Jailed Hurriyat leaders including Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Shahid Yousuf Shah and Muhammad Aslam Wani have expressed grief over the demise of incarcerated Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karatey’s mother.
The jailed Hurriyat leaders have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family particularly with Dar and prayed for their courage to bear this irreparable loss.
They also prayed for the heavenly abode of the deceased.
The jailed leaders said that Dar who was not given parole to attend the last rites of his mother, which is a glaring example of Human Rights violation.
They also paid tributes to the slain Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafizullah who was killed recently and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. (KNS)

