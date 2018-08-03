About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dungdara T-20 Premier League

Jahangir’s unbeaten 40 run guides Sinks Sports Club to QFs

Published at August 03, 2018 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)192views


Kreeri:

In the ongoing Dungdara T-20 Cricket Premier League, Sopore Shining Stars locked horns with Sinks Sports Club on Thursday. Winning the toss Sopore Shining Star captain decided to bowl first. The outclass bowling show by Sinks Sports Club completely dominate the bating side and proved their decision of batting first misperceive. The Shining Star Sopore was bundled out for just 100 runs in allotted overs. Shafat (28 runs) and Riyaz (12) were the top scorers for Shining Star Sopore.
Aabid Gani, Shahid Bashir and Ishfaq mir scalped two wickets each for Sinks Sports Club.
While chasing down the score Sinks Sports Club found it difficult to withstand the new ball and lost 3 early wickets. Jahinger Lone’s quickfire 36, Shabeer Rathers 12 and sensible knock of Ishfaq mir guide Sinks Sports Club to easy win by 5 wickets with 7 overs remaining.
With this win Sinks Sports Club raised their bar and reached in quarter finals of this league. Jahangir lone was adjudged as man of the match for his match wining innings.

 

