Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will complete by May end: Govt informs HC

March 14, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The State government on Wednesday informed the High Court that Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover will be completed by the end of May 2019.

The submission was made by State counsel, M.A Chashoo, before the division bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstran.

Advocate Chashoo stated that the JCR flyover will be completed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) within a span of two months.

The division bench after hearing the submission recorded the statement and remarked that the authorities need to pull up themselves up on different developmental issues so as to ease out difficulties faced by the general public.

In a meeting with executing agencies and contractors on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, reiterated instructions to the concerned agencies to ensure completion of JCR Flyover in May 2019 as per committed deadline and ensure that the Rs 341 crore project is completed without any further delays.

The construction on the JCR flyover was announced in 2009, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at an estimated cost of Rs 359 crore but the work began in 2013 and the project is far from completion even after missing several deadlines.

The Home Ministry in January this year had stated that the Central Government had so far sanctioned projects worth Rs 66,300 crore as part of the Rs 80,068-crore special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015.

There are 63 projects sanctioned but only 15 have been completed so far, the Ministry had said.