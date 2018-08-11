Jagarpora diseases outbreak: DC says, no need to panic

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities have appealed people not to panic in wake of a disease outbreak in Jagarpora Handwara saying, it was just a case of infection that lead to the vomiting ailment of some locals.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir said he is himself monitoring the situation and added that medical teams led by Chief Medical Officer have been rushed to the area for providing medical care to the affected. He however, urged people not to get panic and water samples have also been collected for laboratory tests. (KNS)