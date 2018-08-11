About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jagarpora diseases outbreak: DC says, no need to panic

Published at August 11, 2018 12:29 PM 0Comment(s)1551views


Jagarpora diseases outbreak: DC says, no need to panic

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities have appealed people not to panic in wake of a disease outbreak in Jagarpora Handwara saying, it was just a case of infection that lead to the vomiting ailment of some locals.


Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir said he is himself monitoring the situation and added that medical teams led by Chief Medical Officer have been rushed to the area for providing medical care to the affected. He however, urged people not to get panic and water samples have also been collected for laboratory tests. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top