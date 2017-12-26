About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jadhav’s family meets Sushma Swaraj

Published at December 26, 2017 04:01 PM 0Comment(s)794views


Jadhav’s family meets Sushma Swaraj

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for spying, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here today, a day after their controlled interaction with him in Islamabad.

Jadhav’s mother and wife met Swaraj at her residence.

Senior ministry officials were also present, according to sources.

They had met Jadhav yesterday at the heavily guarded building of the Pakistani foreign office.

The meeting, through a glass screen, came after The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay the 47-year-old Indian national’s execution.

The external affairs ministry is yet to give any official reaction to the meeting between Jadhav and his family.

(Photograph used in this story is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top