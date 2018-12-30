JAC urges GoI to restore lost glory of Kashir Channel

Artists being victimized for no sin of theirs: Ashai
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
Scores of artists and freelance producers and directors under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday urged Government of India to restore lost glory of Kashir channel.
In a threadbare meeting held under the chairmanship of famous actor and director, Zameer Ashai, JAC said that Doordarshan Kendra, Srinagar has an immense role in preserving and promoting regional languages of the state. However, artists were facing hardships due to the faulty policies of the concerned ministry in running the affairs of the channel.
Ashai said that eight years have passed; Doordarshan has shut the doors for the artist community—leaving them into lurch.
“As artists, we are suffering. We are being victimized by the concerned quarters from Srinagar to Delhi,” Ashai said. “When Kashir channel became a 24-hour channel, hundreds of artists and people associated with the profession got associated with it and started deriving their livelihood. Unfortunately, due to the mess in the channel from last decade, we are all being victimized,” Ashai said.
The meeting discussed various other issues—including the restoration of in-house programs and giving due share to the artist community of the State.
The members unanimously decided to hold a general council meeting on Ist January, to discuss the future strategy and road-map for giving dignity to the artist community of Jammu and Kashmir.