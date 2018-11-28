IWWA Srinagar Centre observes its ‘Founders Day’

Srinagar, Nov 27:
The Srinagar center of Indian Water Work Association (IWWA) Tuesday held a meeting to commemorate the Founders Day of IWWA here.
In a statement IWW spokesperson said the Founders Day of IWWA coincides with the birthday of IWWA’s founder president Er D R Bhise falling on 10th October. However, Srinagar local centre could not conduct observe the day on the scheduled date this year due to some unavoidable circumstances and inclement weather.
During the event activities taken up under IWWA Srinagar city were deliberated and calendar of activities to be taken up in the next few months were finalized. The spokesperson said that significant decisions regarding revitalization of the centre by way of enrolling fresh life members and creating awareness on water and waste water were taken. On the occasion, a paper on modern waste water technology was also presented by Maqbool Wani.
The meeting was chaired by Er M Y Reshi (Chairman) and was attended by Er G M Kanth (Secretary), Er farooq A Wani (Special Invitee), Er Nazir A Bhat (Treasurer), Er Wajahat Nazki (Joint Secretary) among many others.
The Indian Water Works Association (IWWA) is a voluntary organisation of professionals concerned and connected with water supply for municipal, industrial, agricultural uses and treatment and disposal of wastewater. IWWA focuses basically on the entire Water Cycle" encompassing the environmental, social, institutional and financing issues.
IWWA was founded in 1968 with headquarters at Mumbai.