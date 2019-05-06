About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 06, 2019 | PTI

I've vowed to avenge every drop of blood: Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called for eliminating terrorism and Naxalism from the country, saying he has vowed to “avenge every drop of martyrs' blood.”
Referring to the United Nations' move of designating JeM chief Masood Azhar a "global terrorist", Modi said it was just the beginning as the country has a lot to do to settle the score.
"This chowkidar has vowed to take revenge of every drop of blood. I need your blessings. The ban on Pakistan's super favourite terrorist, Masood Azhar, which all the countries have done by agreeing to India's stand, is a slap on Pakistan's face," he said.
"But this is just the beginning. We still have a lot to do to settle the score. Whether it is Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed or others thriving in Pakistan...130 crore Indians have to settle the score...Now Pakistan has to decide which way it wants to pursue," the prime minister said.
He said this while addressing a rally in Sagar for BJP candidate Rajbahadur Singh.
"We have to free this country from the menace of terrorism and Naxalism...from scams and middlemen, from poverty...to doubling of farmers' income and solving the problems related to water," he said.
Modi appealed to the people of Sagar and Vidisha to vote in favour of the BJP's lotus symbol, saying their vote would keep the 'chowkidar' busy in removing terrorism for the next five years.
"The BJP-led NDA government is strong and on the ground with a solid strategy. This chowkidar is fully alert," Modi said.
"It is absolutely clear to terror kingpins that this is a new India, which hits back by entering into their dens. We cannot just raise slogans in the memory of martyrs," he said.

 

 

