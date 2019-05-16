IUST wins 1st Syed Mantaqi (RA) basketball trophy

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The final of the first of its kind Basketball Tournament titled “1st Syed Mantaqi R.A.” was held at Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a statement the University spokesperson said that the event was organized by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports. The final was played between NIT Srinagar and Islamic University of Science & Technology in which IUST Emerged as winners in a nail biting 35-33 win over NIT Srinagar. Both the teams defended their teams with unmatched vigor & skill.

“The finals attracted unprecedented and record thousands of spectators who cheered the teams vociferously. Each team had its share of supporters and they made the atmosphere electric,” said the statement.

Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqi Hon’ble Vice Chancellor was the chief guest during closing ceremony. He congratulated the directorate for organizing such a wonderful tournament, and said, “The Directorate deserves special praise for its efforts in providing platform to the youth to showcase their talent”. He congratulated both the teams for their efforts and a wonderful game that he witnessed. He assured that Islamic University of science & Technology will always work for the development of sports and will always try its best to provide a good platform for youth of the state. He was accompanied by the Registrar Syed Reyaz Rufai who was Guest of Honour on the occasion and Sameer Wazir Finance Officer and other Deans and HOD of Different Departments.

Earlier both guests were accorded a formal welcome by Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director Physical Education & Sports. He thanked all the participants and colleges who participated & supported the tournament.

Later the prizes were distributed among the teams and officials of the tournament.