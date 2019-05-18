IUST VC gets 2-yr extension

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi has been accorded an extension of two years in his tenure.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also chancellor of IUST, has extended the term of Vice Chancellor Prof Siddiqi upto five years from the date he joined as VC i.e., with effect from 18-05-2016.

The extension has been accorded by the Chancellor in exercise of powers conferred under the Statute 2 Clause-(4) of the statutes appended to the Islamic University of Science & Technology Act 2005.

Prof Siddiqi had assumed office of Vice Chancellor IUST on 18-05-2016 for three years tenure.