IUST students, staff protest against Bandipora minor girl's rape

May 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Students and faculty members of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora Monday held a peaceful protest demonstration against the rape of a three year old Bandipora girl.

Eyewitnesses said that scores of students, faculty members and administrative staff of the varsity assembled in the campus and held a peaceful sit in protest demanding justice for victim.

They denounced the heinous crime and demanded a stern punishment to the culprit.

Later, the students and staff resumed their normal class work.